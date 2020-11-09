UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Hyperloop's Superfast Levitating Pod System Tests 1st Passenger Journey In US

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Virgin Hyperloop's Superfast Levitating Pod System Tests 1st Passenger Journey in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US company Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first human ride on a superfast levitating pod system.

According to the transportation technology company, the ride was conducted on Sunday on its 500-meter (1,640 feet) test track in the US state of Nevada. Virgin Hyperloop cofounder Josh Giegel and passenger experience director Sara Lucian became the first passenger riders.

A two-seater experimental pod was built for the test ride. The production vehicle, however, "will look radically different and seat up to 28 passengers," the company noted.

During the test, the pod ran at a speed of 48 meters per second (107 miles per hour).

The passengers wore regular clothes during the ride.

"You won't need a spacesuit to go in our vacuum. Virgin Hyperloop is developing the necessary subsystems required to ensure traveling with hyperloop is as safe as riding an elevator," the company said.

The Hyperloop transport system was developed by US entrepreneur and investor Elon Musk, a prominent figure in the evolution of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, in 2012. According to proposals, the technology will allow for passengers and freight to travel in depressurized, vacuum-sealed tubes at speeds of up to 760 miles per hour.

Related Topics

World Technology Company Vehicle Elon Musk SpaceX Sunday Tesla

Recent Stories

UAE conducts further 85,643 COVID-19 tests in 24 h ..

26 minutes ago

Provincial status only solution to GB's uplift: Al ..

35 minutes ago

Macron Pays Tribute to Charles de Gaulle on 50th D ..

35 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Hezbollah-Affiliated Bassil to Dir ..

36 minutes ago

Cuba to Receive First Tourists After Tropical Stor ..

36 minutes ago

Tianjin Bulk Freight Index up 0.02 pct

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.