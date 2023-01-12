Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premature Shutdown of Engine - Company

UrduPoint.com

The unsuccessful launch of a Virgin Orbit rocket in the United Kingdom occurred due to a "premature shutdown" of the rocket's second-stage engine, the company said on Thursday

On Tuesday, the company said in a statement that the rocket, launched from a 747 aircraft in southwest England on a mission to deploy a payload of nine satellites into space, failed to reach orbit after experiencing an anomaly.

The first engine separated from the rocket as scheduled, but then the second-stage engine that had to boost the rocket into orbit shut down at an altitude of just 180 kilometers (112 miles) rather than the planned 555 kilometers, Virgin Orbit stated.

The mission was supposed to be the first launch of satellites from the UK. The company conducted a series of launches from the Mojave Air in California, with the first test flight taking place in 2020 without success.

