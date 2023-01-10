UrduPoint.com

Virgin Orbit Rocket Launched From UK Fails To Reach Orbit On Mission To Deploy Satellites

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Virgin Orbit Rocket Launched from UK Fails to Reach Orbit on Mission to Deploy Satellites

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) A Virgin Orbit rocket launched from the United Kingdom on a mission to deploy a payload of nine satellites into space failed to reach orbit after experiencing an anomaly, the company said in a statement.

"We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit," Virgin Orbit wrote on Twitter on Monday evening. "We are evaluating information."

The Virgin Orbit rocket was launched from a 747 aircraft in southwest England.

