Virgin Orbit Says Air-Launched Rocket Tests Fail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Virgin Orbit company said the tests of the air-launched LauncherOne carrier rocket had failed.

"We've confirmed a clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight," the company said on Twitter.

"[The] Cosmic Girl [aircraft] has landed back in Mojave and our crew are all safe and sound," it said.