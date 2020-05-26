Virgin Orbit Says Air-Launched Rocket Tests Fail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Virgin Orbit company said the tests of the air-launched LauncherOne carrier rocket had failed.
"We've confirmed a clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight," the company said on Twitter.
"[The] Cosmic Girl [aircraft] has landed back in Mojave and our crew are all safe and sound," it said.