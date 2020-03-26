Virginia Confirms 5 New Deaths of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) US state of Virginia confirmed Wednesday 5 new deaths caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in last 24 hours.

"Yesterday afternoon two deaths were reported, and this morning we heard about three additional deaths," state epidemiologist Lilian Peak said during press briefing.

Total number of COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Virginia jumped on 101 on Tuesday, Peak noted.

"That makes the total of 391 Virginians have been diagnosed," she added.

State epidemiologist declined to forecast how soon Virginia will pass the peak of the coronavirus disease.

Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in US capital region, including Washington, states of Virginia and Maryland, surpassed 1,000, Washington Post said.