Virginia County Faces Federal Lawsuit Over Zoning Ban on Islamic Cemetery - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) A county in the US state of Virginia faces a Federal government legal action because it imposed zoning restrictions that prevented an Islamic Center from opening a new cemetery, the Justice Department said in a news release on Friday.

"The Justice Department today announced that it has filed a lawsuit alleging that Stafford County violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) by enacting overly restrictive zoning regulations prohibiting an Islamic organization from developing a religious cemetery on land it had purchased for that purpose," the release said.

The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges that the county passed an ordinance in 2016 that blocked the All Muslim Association of America from developing an Islamic cemetery on a 29-acre parcel of land that it owns, the Justice Department said.

"When the Association bought the property, it complied with all of the state and local requirements for use as a cemetery. But ... the county amended its ordinance to require that cemeteries be no closer than 900 feet from private wells and certain types of streams, thus preventing the Association from using its property as a cemetery," the release said.

The US government complaint alleges that this requirement is far more restrictive than the Virginia Department of Health's 100-foot distancing standard, has no legitimate health justification and imposes a substantial burden on the Association's religious exercise, the Justice Department said.