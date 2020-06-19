UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia County Faces Federal Lawsuit Over Zoning Ban On Islamic Cemetery - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Virginia County Faces Federal Lawsuit Over Zoning Ban on Islamic Cemetery - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) A county in the US state of Virginia faces a Federal government legal action because it imposed zoning restrictions that prevented an Islamic Center from opening a new cemetery, the Justice Department said in a news release on Friday.

"The Justice Department today announced that it has filed a lawsuit alleging that Stafford County violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) by enacting overly restrictive zoning regulations prohibiting an Islamic organization from developing a religious cemetery on land it had purchased for that purpose," the release said.

The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges that the county passed an ordinance in 2016 that blocked the All Muslim Association of America from developing an Islamic cemetery on a 29-acre parcel of land that it owns, the Justice Department said.

"When the Association bought the property, it complied with all of the state and local requirements for use as a cemetery. But ... the county amended its ordinance to require that cemeteries be no closer than 900 feet from private wells and certain types of streams, thus preventing the Association from using its property as a cemetery," the release said.

The US government complaint alleges that this requirement is far more restrictive than the Virginia Department of Health's 100-foot distancing standard, has no legitimate health justification and imposes a substantial burden on the Association's religious exercise, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Virginia 2016 Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

1 hour ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

UN resolution condemns structural racism, does not ..

7 minutes ago

NBA makes 'Juneteenth' a paid holiday for first ti ..

7 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper Pu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.