Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian- State Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:40 AM

Virginia Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Dorian- State Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The US eastern state of Virginia has declared a state of emergency ahead of the approaching category 4 Hurricane Dorian, the state's governor, Ralph Northam, said.

"I've just declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Dorian. Please stay alert as we continue to track this storm and its potential impact on Virginia," Northam tweeted late Monday night.

The hurricane is currently stationary over the Bahamas. On Monday, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that five people had been confirmed to be killed as a result of the hurricane which continues to pummel the country's northern islands.

The hurricane is expected to travel northwest and hit the US southern state of Florida on Tuesday. Four other states ” Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina ” have declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane.

