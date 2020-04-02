Virginia Expects COVID-19 Pandemic to Surge Between Late April and Late May - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The US state of Virginia expects a surge of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases between the end of this and the end of next month, Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Wednesday.

"We currently expect that it will be sometime between late April and late May," Northam said during a press briefing.

Northam noted that the stay-at-home order remains in effect in Virginia until June 10 and expressed hope that it will be lifted earlier.

However, the governor urged Virginia residents "to be realistic" in their expectations.

"I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long way. We are talking months, not weeks," Northam said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Virginia confirmed 1,483 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths caused by the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.