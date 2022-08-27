UrduPoint.com

Virginia Firm Wins $150Mln Contract To Provide Protection For MDA Program - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The System High Corporation has been being awarded a $150 million contract to support the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in developing and maintaining security, emergency management and program protection for the integrated, layered missile defense system, the US Defense Department said.

"System High Corporation (of) Chantilly, Virginia is being awarded a competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday. "The total value of this contract is $150 million."

Under the contract, System High will support the MDA with advisory and assistance services supporting the development, implementation, maintenance and assessment of security, emergency management and program protection for the missile defense system, the release said.

The support will include "assisting with government review and disclosure of classified and Controlled Unclassified Information to foreign governments and international organizations; international visits and assignments to MDA; technology transfer; munitions export/import licensing; and declassification of documents," the release added.

The counterintelligence requirement will support government efforts to integrate defensive counterintelligence activities, products and services into MDA programs, according to the release.

