Virginia Gives Green Light to Marijuana Legalization Starting 2024 - Politico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) A bill making recreational use of marijuana legal in the US state of Virginia has been approved by lawmakers, Politico reports.

Virginia's Senate approved marijuana legalization in a 20-19 vote on Saturday, while the House passed it in a 48-43 vote that same day. The bill now goes to Governor Ralph Northam.

Virginia joins 15 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing adult-use marijuana and is the first state in the Old South to opt for full legalization.

Under the new state legislation, possession of up to an ounce (28.3 grams) of marijuana will become legal starting January, 2024, for adults over 21 years of age. Home cultivation of a limited number of marijuana plants will be allowed and sales will also start at that time.

Virginia decriminalized marijuana last year and is set to begin setting up a marijuana regulatory agency in July of this year.

