UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia Governor Also Targeted In Militia Kidnapping Plot - FBI

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:41 PM

Virginia Governor Also Targeted in Militia Kidnapping Plot - FBI

An FBI agent testified on Tuesday that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was also targeted in a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over their statewide lockdown orders due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) An FBI agent testified on Tuesday that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was also targeted in a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over their statewide lockdown orders due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia, based upon the lockdown orders," Trask said during a preliminary testimony in the US District Court in Grand Rapids, Michigan as quoted by The Washington Post.

The Virginia governor's office said in a separate statement that key members of the governor's security team were notified by the FBI about the potential threat. Northam and his family did not face imminent danger, but enhanced security measures have been placed for a while and will remain in place, the statement said.

Moreover, the governor's office blames this incident on President Donald Trump's rhetoric, specifically his statement posted in April on Twitter to "Liberate Virginia" after the governor placed lockdown orders.

On Thursday, US authorities announced that 13 men with links to militia groups were arrested and face state and Federal charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer after she imposed a state-wide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Whitmer also blames Trump's rhetoric for fueling hate groups, adding that his remarks at the first presidential debate for a certain militia group to "stand back and stand by" are seen as a call to action.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Trump Northam Virginia Grand Rapids April FBI Post Family Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

29 minutes ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

59 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

59 minutes ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.