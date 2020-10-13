Virginia Governor Also Targeted in Militia Kidnapping Plot - FBI

An FBI agent testified on Tuesday that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was also targeted in a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over their statewide lockdown orders due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) An FBI agent testified on Tuesday that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was also targeted in a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over their statewide lockdown orders due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia, based upon the lockdown orders," Trask said during a preliminary testimony in the US District Court in Grand Rapids, Michigan as quoted by The Washington Post.

The Virginia governor's office said in a separate statement that key members of the governor's security team were notified by the FBI about the potential threat. Northam and his family did not face imminent danger, but enhanced security measures have been placed for a while and will remain in place, the statement said.

Moreover, the governor's office blames this incident on President Donald Trump's rhetoric, specifically his statement posted in April on Twitter to "Liberate Virginia" after the governor placed lockdown orders.

On Thursday, US authorities announced that 13 men with links to militia groups were arrested and face state and Federal charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer after she imposed a state-wide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Whitmer also blames Trump's rhetoric for fueling hate groups, adding that his remarks at the first presidential debate for a certain militia group to "stand back and stand by" are seen as a call to action.