Virginia Governor Declares Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Commonwealth of Virginia became the second US state to declare stay-at-home order on Monday due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak after Maryland announced the same step earlier in the day.

"Today I am announcing a stay-at-home order for all Virginians," Governor Ralph Northam told reporters.

Under this order, all state residents should remain at home unless essential travels for food, supply, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise, governor said.

Northam said some people violated previous recommendations to avoid unnecessary trips to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He complained that Virginia's beaches were "literally packed."

"Before it was suggestions for Virginians. Today that is an order," he said.

All state beaches will be open now only for exercise and fishing, Northam added.

Maryland declared a much stricter stay-at-home order than Virginia. Everyone who leaves their home other than for food or medical care, will be considered as violator of law, governor Larry Hogan said. He also restricted all non-essential out of state travel.

As of Monday afternoon, Virginia has 1,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while surrounding state of Maryland and city of Washington have totally 1814 cases.