Virginia Governor Declares Stay-at-Home Order Through June 10 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Commonwealth of Virginia became the second US state to declare a stay-at-home order on Monday that will extend through June 10 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after Maryland announced undertaking the same step earlier in the day.

"Today I am announcing a stay-at-home order for all Virginians," Governor Ralph Northam told reporters.

Under the order, all Virginia residents should remain at home unless they make essential travels for food, supply, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise, the governor said.

Northam said some people violated previous recommendations to avoid unnecessary trips to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. He complained that Virginia's beaches were "literally packed."

"Before, it was suggestions for Virginians. Today, that is an order," Northam said.

All state beaches in Virginia will be open now only for exercise and fishing, Northam added.

A statewide stay-at-home order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10. Among other measures, it directs all Virginia institutions of higher education to stop in-person classes and instruction.

The order allows Virginia residents to visit family members, travel to places of worship and engage in outdoor activities provided they comply with social distancing requirements.

Northam urged Virginians to avoid gatherings of more than ten people.

Maryland declared a much stricter stay-at-home order than Virginia that will consider everyone who leaves their home other than for food or medical care to be in violation of the order, Governor Larry Hogan said. Hogan also restricted all non-essential out-of-state travel.

As of Monday afternoon, Virginia has 1,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, while surrounding state of Maryland and Washington, DC have 1814 cases.