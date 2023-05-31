Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

(@FahadShabbir)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Wednesday he has ordered 100 National Guard troops to the southern US border to help address instability on the Texas-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Wednesday he has ordered 100 National Guard troops to the southern US border to help address instability on the Texas-Mexico border.

"The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state," Youngkin said in a statement. "As leadership solutions at the Federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis."

The comments come as part of an executive directive signed by Youngkin to send troops to the border to support Texas governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between Texas and Mexico aimed at curbing illegal immigration, trafficking, and drug smuggling.

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott called on Republican governors to send troops to the southern border as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which permits states to share resources in times of crisis.