Virginia Governor Issues State of Emergency, Curfew Over Capitol Hill Unrest - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in a statement said he has declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

"At the request of [City of Alexandria] and [city of] Arlington], I am declaring a 6PM to 6 AM [Eastern Time] curfew in those jurisdictions, with limited expectations," Northam said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Northam said he also issued a State of Emergency so they can continue to respond to the unrest in Washington.