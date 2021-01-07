Virginia Governor Issues State Of Emergency, Curfew Over Capitol Hill Unrest - Statement
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in a statement said he has declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.
"At the request of [City of Alexandria] and [city of] Arlington], I am declaring a 6PM to 6 AM [Eastern Time] curfew in those jurisdictions, with limited expectations," Northam said via Twitter on Wednesday.
Northam said he also issued a State of Emergency so they can continue to respond to the unrest in Washington.