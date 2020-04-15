UrduPoint.com
Virginia Governor Northam Says Non-Essential Businesses Closure Extended Until May 8

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Virginia Governor Northam Says Non-Essential Businesses Closure Extended Until May 8

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US state of Virginia has extended the non-essential businesses closure and ban of mass gatherings for two more weeks until May 8 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I am extending executive order for two more weeks," Northam told reporters.

The governor noted the decision pertains to the closing of recreational, entertainment and personal care services.

"It is set to expire next week. Now it will expire on May 8," Northam said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed that 6,500 residents have contracted the novel coronavirus and 195 of them have died.

"We still be seeing new cases and, unfortunately, new deaths," Northam said.

The governor urged residents to follow the stay at home order, which remains in effect until June 10.

On Tuesday, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said the US President Donald Trump will make some important announcements in the next several days regarding the reopening of the United States.

However, Northam called on Virginians to be patient, saying the state government makes its own decisions on day-to-day basis.

