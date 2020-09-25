UrduPoint.com
Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:53 PM

Virginia Governor Northam, Wife Both Test Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife Pamela have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have voluntarily gone into isolation, a press release from the governor's office said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife Pamela have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have voluntarily gone into isolation, a press release from the governor's office said on Friday.

"Both the Governor and First Lady received PCR [polymerase chain reaction] nasal swab tests yesterday afternoon, and both tested positive," the release said. "Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms. First Lady Pamela Northam is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Both remain in good spirits."

On Wednesday evening, the Northams were notified that a member of the governor's official residence staff, who works closely within the couple's living quarters, had developed symptoms and then tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the release said.



Northam is in constant contact with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion in Richmond, according to the release.

