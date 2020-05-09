UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia Governor Says He Hopes To Start Economic Re-Opening On May 15

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Virginia Governor Says He Hopes to Start Economic Re-Opening on May 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The US state of Virginia may start re-opening its economy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown as early as May 15, Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Friday.

"I anticipate and hope that the Phase One will start on Friday, May 15," Northam said during a press briefing.

The governor assured that if the state's trends change, authorities will adjust the dates as needed.

"We are not opening the flood gates here," he added.

Northam urged residents to continue practicing social distancing, hand washing and remain at home as long as possible. Virginia's Phase One will allow authorities to lift slowly some restrictions, but not all, he added.

Speaking of specific limitations, Northam said that beaches, parks and campgrounds will remain opened during the daytime for some kinds of activity only.

"We still continue encourage anyone who can telework to do so. The ten person limit on gatherings will remain," he said.

Non-essential businesses will be limited to no more than 10 people for 2 months in Phase One while restaurants will be limited to pick-ups, curbside and delivery, Northam added.

On Friday, Virginia Department of Health has registered 772 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in 24 hours. Overall total jumped to 22,342 positive test, while death toll reached 43 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Governor Flood Northam Virginia May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

World Nuclear Association Says More Reactors Neede ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 73 Children in New York Sick With Kawasak ..

2 minutes ago

50 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in city H ..

2 minutes ago

Brady, athletes demand probe over black jogger kil ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.