Virginia Governor Says He Hopes to Start Economic Re-Opening on May 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The US state of Virginia may start re-opening its economy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown as early as May 15, Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Friday.

"I anticipate and hope that the Phase One will start on Friday, May 15," Northam said during a press briefing.

The governor assured that if the state's trends change, authorities will adjust the dates as needed.

"We are not opening the flood gates here," he added.

Northam urged residents to continue practicing social distancing, hand washing and remain at home as long as possible. Virginia's Phase One will allow authorities to lift slowly some restrictions, but not all, he added.

Speaking of specific limitations, Northam said that beaches, parks and campgrounds will remain opened during the daytime for some kinds of activity only.

"We still continue encourage anyone who can telework to do so. The ten person limit on gatherings will remain," he said.

Non-essential businesses will be limited to no more than 10 people for 2 months in Phase One while restaurants will be limited to pick-ups, curbside and delivery, Northam added.

On Friday, Virginia Department of Health has registered 772 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in 24 hours. Overall total jumped to 22,342 positive test, while death toll reached 43 since the beginning of the pandemic.