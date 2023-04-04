Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Virginia Governor Says Will Visit Taiwan, Meet With President Tsai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Virginia Governor Says Will Visit Taiwan, Meet With President Tsai

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Tuesday he will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan this month where he will also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

"Governor Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea in April. Governor Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will visit: Tapei City, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea from April 24 through April 29, 2023. There, Governor Youngkin will meet with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen," a statement from Youngkin office said.

The governor also plans to meet with Taiwanese government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders, the statement said, adding that the mission aims to "strengthen" economic and cultural ties between the island and Virginia.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between China and the United States notably since former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan in August 2022, which was then condemned by Beijing as "support for separatism."

Earlier on Tuesday, Beijing strongly advised against Tsai meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during her scheduled transit stop in Los Angeles, saying it would violate the one-China principle and undermine the country's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Governor Business China Company Visit Los Angeles Beijing Nancy Tokyo Seoul Lead Virginia Japan South Korea United States April August From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

28 minutes ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

1 hour ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

2 hours ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.