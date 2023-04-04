Virginia Governor Says Will Visit Taiwan, Meet With President Tsai

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Tuesday he will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan this month where he will also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

"Governor Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea in April. Governor Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will visit: Tapei City, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea from April 24 through April 29, 2023. There, Governor Youngkin will meet with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen," a statement from Youngkin office said.

The governor also plans to meet with Taiwanese government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders, the statement said, adding that the mission aims to "strengthen" economic and cultural ties between the island and Virginia.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between China and the United States notably since former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan in August 2022, which was then condemned by Beijing as "support for separatism."

Earlier on Tuesday, Beijing strongly advised against Tsai meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during her scheduled transit stop in Los Angeles, saying it would violate the one-China principle and undermine the country's sovereignty.