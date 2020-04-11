Virginia Governor Says 'Wrong Time' to Ease Social Distancing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) US state of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said easing social distancing restrictions now would lead to a new wave of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

"Some people ask me, is it the time to ease these restrictions? This is absolutely the wrong thing to do right now," the governor said at a press briefing on Friday. "We are in that period right now where we see hope and promise, but this is not the time to back off from our guidelines."

As a doctor, Northam compared the current COVID-19 situation with cancer treatment.

"In three or four weeks a patient starts feeling better, the cancer is going away, and he thinks it is time to stop taking his medicine. But we know that is the wrong thing to do," he added.

Northam urged Virginians to continue social distancing, adding that this measure "seems to be working."

The United States on Friday surpassed the 18,000-mark in total number of COVID-19 deaths and has now registered more than 480,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.