UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia Governor Set To Sign Legislation Into Law To Abolish Death Penalty - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Virginia Governor Set to Sign Legislation Into Law to Abolish Death Penalty - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said on Monday that he is set to sign legislation into law to ban the death penalty in his state.

"Thanks to the vote of lawmakers in both chambers, Virginia will join 22 other [US] states that have ended use of the death penalty.

This is an important step forward in ensuring that our criminal justice system is fair and equitable to all," Northam said in a joint statement with the leading Democrats in the state's legislature.

Earlier in February, Virginia's state legislator passed a measure to ban the death penalty in the state, sending it to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

The legislation would replace the death penalty with a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Related Topics

Governor Vote Northam Virginia February Democrats Criminals All

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

4 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

19 minutes ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

33 minutes ago

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, ..

49 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.