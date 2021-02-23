Virginia Governor Set to Sign Legislation Into Law to Abolish Death Penalty - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said on Monday that he is set to sign legislation into law to ban the death penalty in his state.

"Thanks to the vote of lawmakers in both chambers, Virginia will join 22 other [US] states that have ended use of the death penalty.

This is an important step forward in ensuring that our criminal justice system is fair and equitable to all," Northam said in a joint statement with the leading Democrats in the state's legislature.

Earlier in February, Virginia's state legislator passed a measure to ban the death penalty in the state, sending it to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

The legislation would replace the death penalty with a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.