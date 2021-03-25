Virginia Governor Signs Legislation Abolishing Death Penalty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a historic bill on Wednesday putting an end to the death penalty in the state which has a long history of carrying out executions.

"Today, Virginia becomes the first southern state to end this practice. We join 22 other states in saying the government will not take a life, the government will no longer execute people," Northam said before signing the bill.