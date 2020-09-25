Virginia Health Official Warns Planned Trump Rally Poses Risk - Reports

A senior Virginia public health official has warned that President Donald Trump's scheduled rally for 4,000 people in Newport poses a significant public health threat, USA Today reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) A senior Virginia public health official has warned that President Donald Trump's scheduled rally for 4,000 people in Newport poses a significant public health threat, USA Today reported on Friday.

Virginia Department of Public Health District Director Natasha Dwamena said the rally scheduled to be held on Friday night posed a severe pubic health threat given the novel coronavirus pandemic and advised the US president to cancel it, the report said.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has banned all gatherings of more than 250 people in Virginia to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday, Northam's office announced that he and his wife, First Lady Pamela Northam, have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus and Mrs. Northam has been exhibiting mild symptoms.