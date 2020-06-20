UrduPoint.com
Virginia Lawyer Tried To Extort $200Mln From Chemical-Making Company - US Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Law enforcement authorities have charged a lawyer in the US state of Virginia trying to shake down a $200 million payment from a company by threatening to make public details about a potentially harmful chemical they made, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

"A licensed Virginia attorney was arrested today on Federal extortion and interstate threat charges for allegedly trying to extort a public company by threatening to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands for a $200 million payment disguised as a purported "consulting agreement" were not met," the release said on Friday.

Timothy Litzenburg, 37, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was charged with transmitting interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion, the Justice Department said.

"According to the criminal complaint, in approximately October 2019, Litzenburg approached a company and threatened to make public statements alleging that [it] had significant civil liability for manufacturing a purportedly harmful chemical used in a common household product used to kill weeds," the company said.

Litzenburg allegedly threatened that he would only refrain from any such public actions if Company 1 (and its parent company) paid Litzenburg and his associates $200 million in "consulting fees," the release added.

