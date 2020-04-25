Virginia, Maryland Governors Say May Open States' Economies in Early May

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The governors of the US states of Virginia and Maryland said on Friday the state authorities will be able to start their recovery plans in early May after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"If our numbers [of COVID-19 cases] will continue to decrease, I would really like to see us go to Phase 1 [of recovery plan] as soon as May 8, but certainly no sooner," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told reporters during press briefing on Friday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expressed optimism that residents of his state will continue staying at home and keep social distancing a little while longer.

"I am hopeful that we could be able to begin our recovery in early May," Hogan said in a separate briefing on Friday.

Meantime, both governors warned against a premature lifting of restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread.

"We did not reach our plateau yet," Hogan said.

Hogan also said that lifting the stay at home order will be allowed only after consistent decreasing of all COVID-19 related numbers.

Northam noted that Virginia's government ordered businesses to stay closed through May 8 and asked hospitals to avoid elective surgeries until May 1.

As of Friday, Maryland and Virginia registered over 28,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of pandemic.