Virginia Military Institute Begins Removing Confederate Statue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Virginia Military Institute has started removing a statue of confederate General Stonewall Jackson from its grounds in order to relocate it to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, the institute announced in a release on Monday.

"Virginia Military Institute began the process today of relocating the Stonewall Jackson statue from the front of barracks to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park," the release said. "Contractors will remove the bronze statue today and spend the next several days repairing the stone pedestal before it is moved from its current location."

The institute noted in the release that the relocation will cost $209,000, which will be covered by VMI's facility maintenance and operations account.

"Once all the parts have arrived in New Market, VMI personnel will work to install the statue in the roundabout in front of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War," the institute said. "The estimated completion is summer / fall 2021."

The institute also said in the release that sculptor Moses Ezekiel - VMI's first Jewish cadet and a veteran of the Battle of New Market - gave the statue to VMI in 1912.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of African Americans.