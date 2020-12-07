UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia Military Institute Begins Removing Confederate Statue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Virginia Military Institute Begins Removing Confederate Statue

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Virginia Military Institute has started removing a statue of confederate General Stonewall Jackson from its grounds in order to relocate it to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, the institute announced in a release on Monday.

"Virginia Military Institute began the process today of relocating the Stonewall Jackson statue from the front of barracks to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park," the release said. "Contractors will remove the bronze statue today and spend the next several days repairing the stone pedestal before it is moved from its current location."

The institute noted in the release that the relocation will cost $209,000, which will be covered by VMI's facility maintenance and operations account.

"Once all the parts have arrived in New Market, VMI personnel will work to install the statue in the roundabout in front of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War," the institute said. "The estimated completion is summer / fall 2021."

The institute also said in the release that sculptor Moses Ezekiel - VMI's first Jewish cadet and a veteran of the Battle of New Market - gave the statue to VMI in 1912.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of African Americans.

Related Topics

Virginia Jackson United States Market Bronze Jew All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ASPIRE partners with XPRIZE &quot;Feed the Next Bi ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

11 minutes ago

9th Political Awareness Forum for University Stude ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Coordinating Minister f ..

26 minutes ago

â€˜UAE-Sudan Political Consultations Committeeâ€™ ..

41 minutes ago

Statement on entry of Israeli citizens to the UAE

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.