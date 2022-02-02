UrduPoint.com

Virginia Police Confirm 'Active Incident' Underway Amid Reports Of Shooter On Campus

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Virginia Police Confirm 'Active Incident' Underway Amid Reports of Shooter on Campus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Bridgewater Police Department confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that there is an active incident underway amid reports of a shooter on the campus at the local college.

An official with Bridgewater Police Department said she could not comment on the situation due to "active incident in the area.

"

The Bridgewater College sent out an alert via Twitter warning about reports of an active shooter on campus and advised everyone to shelter in place.

Bridgewater College emphasized that its alert is not a test and Virginia state police officers are on the scene.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Alert Virginia

Recent Stories

Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting ..

Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting War in Crimea as NATO Member

19 minutes ago
 Myanmar, climate activists among Nobel Peace Prize ..

Myanmar, climate activists among Nobel Peace Prize nominees

19 minutes ago
 Nawaz's 'fake' medical report's acceptance to open ..

Nawaz's 'fake' medical report's acceptance to open jail doors: Babar

19 minutes ago
 Two Suspects Arrested in Germany For Murder of Pol ..

Two Suspects Arrested in Germany For Murder of Police Officers - Prosecution

19 minutes ago
 Canada Urges Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine D ..

Canada Urges Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Risk of Armed Conflict'

19 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes Some Kind of Solution to Security Guar ..

Putin Hopes Some Kind of Solution to Security Guarantees Will Eventually Be Foun ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>