Virginia Police Confirm 'Active Incident' Underway Amid Reports of Shooter on Campus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Bridgewater Police Department confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that there is an active incident underway amid reports of a shooter on the campus at the local college.

An official with Bridgewater Police Department said she could not comment on the situation due to "active incident in the area.

The Bridgewater College sent out an alert via Twitter warning about reports of an active shooter on campus and advised everyone to shelter in place.

Bridgewater College emphasized that its alert is not a test and Virginia state police officers are on the scene.