UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia Postpones Elections Over Virus Concerns - Governor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

Virginia Postpones Elections Over Virus Concerns - Governor's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Virginia is delaying local and national elections because of the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam's office said in a statement.

"Governor Ralph Northam today invoked his statutory authority to postpone the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020 to May 19, 2020," the statement said on Friday. "The Governor also moved the June Primary elections from June 9, 2020 to June 23, 2020."

Northam sought to delay the elections for a full six months until November but although the state lower legislative chamber, the House of Delegates approved the measure, the upper chamber, the Senate did not.

The governor has directed the Virginia Department of Elections to provide the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to General Registrars on best practices to maintain social distancing and sanitization standards at polling locations, his web site said.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Northam Virginia SITE Chamber May June November 2020 From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

6 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.