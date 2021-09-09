UrduPoint.com

Virginia Removes Statue Of Confederate General Lee From State Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:01 AM

RICHMOND (Virginia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Several hundred people gathered in Virginia state capital Richmond to witness the dismantling of the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the State Capitol territory.

The statue, installed in 1890, was removed after almost two hours of preparation when technical workers secured it with construction wires. A special crane lifted it from the pedestal and put it on the ground nearby.

People met the historical moment with applause and songs. "Hey, hey, goodbye," they chanted when the statue left its historical place.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam initiated the removal in June 2020, at the height of the protests against racism that erupted after the police murder of George Floyd in the state of Minnesota. However, getting legal approvals took several months.

"This is the step in the right direction," Northam told reporters after the removal was complete. "I want to thank the people of Richmond and all across the Commonwealth for doing the right thing."

He also noted that now Virginia will be a welcoming state to everyone.

The statue's torso was detached from the horse for further transportation to a secure storage, where the statue will stay until a further decision over its destiny, state's authorities said.

During the Civil War in the United States, Lee led the forces of the Confederacy - a group of southern states that fought for the preservation of the institution of slavery. Calls for the removal of monuments honoring Confederate figures became widespread after last years' protest movements against systemic racism following Floyd's death.

