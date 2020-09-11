Virginia Republicans Blame Governor for Attack on Party Headquarters - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) in a statement on Friday said its headquarters was attacked because the governor failed to respond to earlier incidents

"In prior months, these violent attacks on families and businesses in Virginia's capital city have gone unchecked by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, whose neglect enabled last night's attack on the building that has been the home of millions of Virginia Republicans for four decades," the RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said.

RPV headquarters was vandalized on Thursday night, Anderson said.

He described the attack as violent, cowardly, and unprovoked.

"While the damage to RPV Headquarters was limited to the glass frontage of the building, it was a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans... I call on Governor Northam, Mayor Stoney, and Democrat members of the General Assembly to condemn these cowardly acts of hate and violence," he said.

Virginia Republicans would restore their headquarters and work to defeat the Democrats who currently controlled the state's General Assembly, the statement added.