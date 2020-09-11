UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia Republicans Blame Governor For Attack On Party Headquarters - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:03 PM

Virginia Republicans Blame Governor for Attack on Party Headquarters - Statement

The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) in a statement on Friday said its headquarters was attacked because the governor failed to respond to earlier incidents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) in a statement on Friday said its headquarters was attacked because the governor failed to respond to earlier incidents

"In prior months, these violent attacks on families and businesses in Virginia's capital city have gone unchecked by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, whose neglect enabled last night's attack on the building that has been the home of millions of Virginia Republicans for four decades," the RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said.

RPV headquarters was vandalized on Thursday night, Anderson said.

He described the attack as violent, cowardly, and unprovoked.

"While the damage to RPV Headquarters was limited to the glass frontage of the building, it was a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans... I call on Governor Northam, Mayor Stoney, and Democrat members of the General Assembly to condemn these cowardly acts of hate and violence," he said.

Virginia Republicans would restore their headquarters and work to defeat the Democrats who currently controlled the state's General Assembly, the statement added.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Governor Richmond Northam Virginia Anderson Democrats Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down crowded restaurant, fines ..

6 minutes ago

Explosion in Tehran province kills 1: media

1 second ago

National Highways and Motorway Police denies repor ..

3 seconds ago

SAPM demands legislation to hang rapists of Karach ..

4 seconds ago

Russia, Iran Reaffirmed Commitment to Developing M ..

6 seconds ago

Congovirus patient dies in hospital

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.