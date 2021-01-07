UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Virginia Sends National Guard, State Troopers to US Capitol to Respond to Riots - Governor

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The US state of Virginia is sending National Guard troops and 200 state law enforcement officers to help authorities respond to the ongoing violent riots at the US Capitol Building, Governor Ralph Northam said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My team and I are working closely with Mayor Bowser, Speaker Pelosi, and Senator Schumer to respond to the situation in Washington, DC.

Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers," Northam said via Twitter.

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. A group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with the Capitol police.

