Virginia State Reports 453 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Deaths - Health Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US state of Virginia has reported 453 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number to 8,990 while the number of fatalities has grown by 23 in the last day, Health Commissioner Norman Oliver told reporters on Monday.

"The total number of cases now stands at 8,990 cases and that's 453 cases more than in the last 24 hours period and obviously since Friday represents significant increase with the couple of other days of new cases," Oliver said.

The total number of deaths now stands at 300, he added, and new deaths in the last 24 hour period is at 23.

In the United States, more than 766,000 people have contracted the virus, and nearly 50,000 others have died, according to John Hopkins University.