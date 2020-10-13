Virginia System Goes Down on Last Day of Voter Registration Due to Cut Cable - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Virginia voter registration system has gone down on the last day for voters to register before the November 3 presidential and general elections as a result of a cable cut, the Virginia Department of Elections said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Virginia voter registration system has gone down on the last day for voters to register before the November 3 presidential and general elections as a result of a cable cut, the Virginia Department of Elections said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This morning we were alerted by VITA [Virginia Information Technology Agency] that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies," the statement said.

"This has affected the citizen portal along [with] registrar's offices."

VITA said in a separate statement that the fiber cut is impacting data circuits and virtual private network connectivity for multiple state agencies, including the statewide voter registration system.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has called for an extension of the voter registration deadline because of the incident, however, the state's board of Elections has not announced any plans to extend it, according to media reports.