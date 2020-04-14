UrduPoint.com
Virginia To Keep Recreational, Entertainment Businesses Closed Beyond April 23 - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Virginia to Keep Recreational, Entertainment Businesses Closed Beyond April 23 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The US state of Virginia will extend its closure of recreational and entertainment businesses due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic beyond the current deadline of April 23, Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Monday.

"It will be extended, I just do not know for how long," Northam said during a press briefing, adding that an official announcement would follow on Wednesday.

State authorities expect the peak of the coronavirus disease to occur in Virginia in late April or early May, he said, noting that these forecasts were changing every day.

"If we will lift stay at home order or social distancing too soon and try to rush our lives back to normal, the number of cases will spike higher and earlier," Northam said.

He recalled that Virginia's government has already closed public schools until the end of the academic year and issued an order to close all non-essential businesses and stay-at home order for all Virginians until June.

As of Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Health had confirmed a total of 5,747 cases and 149 deaths due to complications related to COVID-19.

