Virginia to Postpone June Congressional Primaries by 2 Weeks Due to Pandemic - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US state of Virginia will delay its scheduled June 9 Congressional primaries for two weeks due to public health concerns caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Wednesday.

"I am moving the June 9 Primary to June 23," Northam said during press briefing, noting that state law gives the governor such authorities.

Northam said he had already discuss the change with Virginia's lawmakers and the state's congressional delegation.

In addition, the governor recommended that the state's legislators move scheduled local and state elections from May to November. "Holding in-person elections right now will put voters and our election workers at risk," he noted, adding that the General Assembly should consider this action after returning to session on April 22.

As of Wednesday, Virginia registered 3,645 cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths, the state's Health Department said.