Virginia Walmart Gunman Bought 9mm Handgun on Morning of Mass Shooting - City

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The gunman behind Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia used a 9mm handgun purchased on the morning of the attack, the municipal government said on Friday.

"Police can also confirm that the suspect used a 9mm handgun," the City of Chesapeake stated on its Twitter account.

"The gun was legally purchased from a local store on the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022."

The city also shared that a box of ammunition and other items related to the gun - a box, receipt, and other paperwork - were found at the suspect's house.

Police also found a rambling note typed on the suspect's phone from the crime scene that referred to grievances and betrayals with "associates," and concluded with "My God forgive me for what I am going to do."