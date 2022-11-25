Virginia Walmart Gunman Bought 9mm Handgun On Morning Of Mass Shooting - City
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 08:40 PM
The gunman behind Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia used a 9mm handgun purchased on the morning of the attack, the municipal government said on Friday
"Police can also confirm that the suspect used a 9mm handgun," the City of Chesapeake stated on its Twitter account.
"The gun was legally purchased from a local store on the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022."
The city also shared that a box of ammunition and other items related to the gun - a box, receipt, and other paperwork - were found at the suspect's house.
Police also found a rambling note typed on the suspect's phone from the crime scene that referred to grievances and betrayals with "associates," and concluded with "My God forgive me for what I am going to do."