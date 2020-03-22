UrduPoint.com
Virologists Sent to Italy Have Practical Experience in Combating Viral Infections - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Virologists, who were sent to Italy to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, have extensive practical experience, as they took part in eliminating outbreaks of African Swine Fever, anthrax and were involved in developing a vaccine against Ebola, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Most of them are leading experts in their field, they took part in eliminating outbreaks of African Swine Fever, anthrax, developing a vaccine against Ebola and plague vaccines," the ministry said.

The ministry added that specialists have extensive experience in combating the spread of viral infections, in eliminating the difficult epidemiological situation, and in organizing the disinfection of buildings, structures and water intake systems.

