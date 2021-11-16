Virtual China-US Summit Ends - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:10 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The virtual summit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US leader Joe Biden has ended, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
Xi and Biden exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.
The virtual meeting between the two leaders was held amid a continuing aggravation of relations between Beijing and Washington on an entire range of issues.