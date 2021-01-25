Virtual Davos Meets Monday to Reset Priorities in Post-Pandemic World

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) For the first time in its half-a-century history the Davos summit will meet online on Monday in a bid to reshape the global economy in the wake of the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual meeting, dubbed the Davos Agenda 2021, will convene from January 25-29 under the theme "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust."

"Rebuilding trust and increasing global cooperation are crucial to fostering innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery," Klaus Schwab, the club's founder, explained.

The physical gathering of the world's most influential politicians, central bankers and top executives in the small Swiss Alpine resort of Davos has been pushed back until summer.

Among the leaders addressing the summit will be the Russian, Chinese, French and South African presidents, the German chancellor, prime ministers of Japan, Italy, Greece, India, Israel, and the king of Jordan. The UN chief, the EU central banker and the IMF head will also attend.