Virtual Enforcement Court processes 110,000 requests since beginning of 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Justice has announced that the Virtual Enforcement Court received and automatically processed over 110,000 requests during 2024, with the number of services provided to litigants reaching over two million.

The Virtual Enforcement Court simplifies execution procedures from 12 steps to just two, without human intervention, from request initiation to rights restoration, utilizing electronically authenticated execution bonds through the Nafith platform. It also eliminates the need for seven visits per request.