Virtual Medical Consultancy Service Babylon Health Suffers UK Application Data Breach

The remote medical consultancy service Babylon Health has suffered a data breach due to a software error that allowed a mobile application user in the UK to see recordings of other people's consultations, the company said in a statement to The Guardian newspaper

"On the afternoon of Tuesday 9 June we identified and resolved an issue within two hours whereby one patient accessed the introduction of another patient's consultation recording," Babylon Health said in a statement to the newspaper.

The company added that the data breach was due to a software error, rather than the result of a cyberattack.

The breach was first reported by the BBC on Tuesday afternoon after one of the application's users contacted the UK's public broadcaster.

Babylon allows users to speak with a range of medical professionals, including physicians and speech therapists, via video call on their smartphones. The company's mobile application has a reported 2.3 million users in the United Kingdom.