Virus Already In Italy By December: Waste Water Study

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:28 PM

The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in northern Italy in December, over two months before the first case was detected, a national health institute study of waste water has found

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in northern Italy in December, over two months before the first case was detected, a national health institute study of waste water has found.

Researchers discovered genetic traces of Sars-Cov-2 -- as the virus is officially known -- in samples of waste water collected in Milan and Turin at the end of last year, and Bologna in January, the ISS institute said in a statement seen by AFP Friday.

Italy's first known native case was discovered mid-February.

