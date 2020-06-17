Virus case tally surges in Oman, Morocco

(@FahadShabbir)

Oman confirmed two more fatalities from coronavirus on Wednesday, while Morocco reported fresh infections

In a statement, the Omani Health Ministry said the country's death toll from the virus rose to 116 after two people had died.

A further 810 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall infections to 26,079, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 708 patients have recovered, pushing the number of recoveries to 11,797.

Meanwhile, Morocco's Health Ministry said 54 people tested positive for the disease, while 23 patients have recovered.

The country's toll now stands at 8,985 confirmed cases, including 212 deaths, and 7,960 recoveries.

After emerging last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

There are more than 8.19 million confirmed infections globally and an excess of 444,200 deaths, with over 3.97 million recoveries.