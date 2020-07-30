Virus cases, deaths mount in Central Asia, Eurasia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More coronavirus cases and fatalities were reported in Central Asian and Eurasian countries on Thursday

More coronavirus cases and fatalities were reported in Central Asian and Eurasian countries on Thursday.

Kazakhstan reported 1,472 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 87,664, while recoveries rose by 1,177 to reach 57,815.

A total of 793 virus patients have died in the Central Asian country so far, with nearly 30,000 still under treatment.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said 1,197 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total count to 68,794.

He said 23 more fatalities pushed the death toll up to 1,673, while recoveries increased by 622 to reach 36,744.

Uzbekistan reported 498 more virus cases, taking the total to 22,872, as three more fatalities brought the death toll to 132.

With 269 additions, the number of recoveries reached 12,937, while over 9,800 patients remain hospitalized.

Armenia's COVID-19 case count increased by 259 to reach 38,196.

Five more patients died over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 758, while 28,366 people have now recovered in the country.

Armenia has conducted at least 161,754 coronavirus tests so far.

Five more people tested positive in Georgia over the past 24 hours.

The new cases brought the country's total to 1,201, including 17 fatalities and 935 recoveries.

Across the world, COVID-19 has now claimed over 667,200 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

More than 17.03 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India, and Russia currently the worst-hit countries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than half of all patients -- over 9.96 million -- around the globe have recovered so far.