UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Cases On Docked Japan Cruise Ship Near 150

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Virus cases on docked Japan cruise ship near 150

Almost a quarter of the 623 crew members on a cruise ship docked in western Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Almost a quarter of the 623 crew members on a cruise ship docked in western Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said Saturday.

The Italy-flagged Costa Atlantica has no passengers aboard and arrived in the southern port of Nagasaki for repairs in January.

Its operator first notified local authorities of suspected virus infections last weekend.

All crew members have now been tested with another 57 testing positive on Saturday, raising the number of cases to 148, a local official told reporters.

Further details, such as their nationalities or age, were not immediately available, the official said.

Some crew have been isolated in cabins but many also have to move around to maintain basic functions, the vessel's operator has told Japanese officials.

"Quite a lot of people were confirmed positive and our next challenge is how to build a medication system aboard for them," the official said.

Crew members are all non-Japanese except for one translator who is a Japanese national.

Local officials are working with the government in Tokyo to allow those who test negative to go home, while also attempting to arrange for the ship to leave the region if it is safe to do so.

So far, one crew member has been hospitalised, while others with relatively mild symptoms have remained on the ship.

Japan has already dealt with one virus outbreak on a cruise ship -- the Diamond Princess, which docked in Yokohama after a former passenger tested positive for the disease.

Authorities ordered an on-ship quarantine, but more than 700 people ultimately contracted the virus and 13 died.

Related Topics

Died Yokohama Nagasaki Tokyo Japan January All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims t ..

1 minute ago

9th state-of-the-art BSL III lab to start function ..

1 minute ago

6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Z ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient ..

1 minute ago

SEWA completes preventive maintenance in 183 elect ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.