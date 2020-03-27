UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Cases Spike On US Aircraft Carrier: Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Virus cases spike on US aircraft carrier: media

The number of coronavirus cases on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean has spiked to at least 23, with authorities moving to isolate the entire crew in port, US media reported

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean has spiked to at least 23, with authorities moving to isolate the entire crew in port, US media reported.

Earlier this week three sailors were evacuated after testing positive for the virus, the first cases reported on a US Navy ship on deployment.

"Additional positive cases of COVID-19 have been discovered", Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said in a statement Thursday, without specifying how many.

Gilday added he expected further positive tests among the more than 5,000 personnel on board the warship, which is in Guam on a "pre-scheduled port visit." None was seriously ill and none had been hospitalized, the admiral said.

The Wall Street Journal said there were now "at least 23" cases and quoted Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly as saying authorities were "in the process now of testing 100 percent of the crew." "During the port visit, base access will be limited to the pier for Roosevelt's sailors. No base or regional personnel will access the pier," Modly said.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt was last in port in Vietnam, although Gilday said it was difficult to connect the cases to a particular port visit.

The Hawaii-based Indo-Pacific Command also said Thursday a joint US-Philippines-Australia exercise involving thousands of troops in the Philippines had been canceled over coronavirus fears.

Related Topics

Visit Theodore Philippines Vietnam Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Meeting With Gazprom Head on Friday ..

8 minutes ago

Beijing hospital adopts AI-assisted diagnosing of ..

8 minutes ago

Uzbekistan suspends all internal passenger traffic ..

8 minutes ago

Over 80 sanitary workers deputed at Quarantine cen ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus Not Planning to Cancel Victory Day Celebra ..

6 minutes ago

Czech Health Ministry Says Coronavirus Cases Hit 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.