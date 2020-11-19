UrduPoint.com
Virus Cases Surge In Iran, Jordan, Morocco: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020

Iran, Jordan and Morocco have recorded thousands of new Covid-19 infections in recent days, the World Health Organization said Thursday, warning that lockdowns could not stamp out the pandemic

"More than 60 percent of all cases in the past week were reported from three countries -- the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan and Morocco," WHO's regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a virtual press conference.

"Several other countries continue to see an increase in cases. Countries that reported the largest increase in deaths included Jordan, Tunisia, and Lebanon.""We believe the actual number of confirmed cases across the region to be even higher, and the recent trends remain highly concerning," he said.

More Stories From World

