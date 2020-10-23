Virus casualties mount across Eurasia, Central Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Health authorities in the Eurasian countries on Friday reported new coronavirus cases and deaths.

The death toll in Ukraine reached 6,164 with 121 more fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Confirming another 7,517 cases that brought the total to 330,396, the minister added that 137,578 have recovered from the virus so far.

The total number of cases in the country increased by 2,474 to reach 73,310.

Fourteen more virus-related fatalities moved the death toll to 1,145, while recoveries stood at 50,276. A total of 21,560 are still under treatment.

Georgia's Prime Ministry announced that the total number of cases climbed to 24,603 as 1,759 more people contracted the virus over the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the country reached 9,751 as 350 more people recovered over the past day. The death toll rose to 183 as five more people died from the virus.

In the country, a total of 4,408 people are in quarantine, while 3,155 people are in hospitals and 1,848 people are being kept under observation in the hotels reserved for only COVID-19 patients.

Kazakhstan's Health Ministry confirmed that 179 more people were diagnosed with the virus, taking the total number of cases to 110,086.

The death toll in the country reached 1,811 as five more people died over the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries rose to 105,493 with 108 additions.

A total of 28,390 pneumonia patients have recovered, with 27 additions. The death toll from pneumonia rose to 391 as one more patient died over the past day.

According to a statement by Uzbekistan's Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 64,633 as 115 more people contracted the virus. The death toll in the country rose to 541 as one more patient died from the virus.

At least 76 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 61,734. The recovery rate in the country stands at 95%.

A total of 2,358 virus patients are being treated in the country.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 1.13 million lives in 189 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, India, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 41.75 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 28.37 million, according to figures compiled by the US Johns Hopkins University.