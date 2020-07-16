UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Chokes Sales At Luxury Giant Richemont

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

Virus chokes sales at luxury giant Richemont

Swiss luxury group Richemont said Thursday that its sales plunged 47 percent in the last quarter as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept consumers away from its boutiques

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Swiss luxury group Richemont said Thursday that its sales plunged 47 percent in the last quarter as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept consumers away from its boutiques.

Richemont, ranked second only to French giant LVMH, has pushed strongly into online retail in recent years, but even this suffered a 22 percent drop as some order fulfillment centres were shut.

However the group, which counts the jeweller Cartier among its brands, said sales in China rose strongly during the April-June period.

China, where lockdowns had already been lifted before the quarter started, "delivered triple-digit online sales growth and very strong domestic retail sales in the absence of overseas purchases from the Chinese clientele from the mainland.

" Chinese tourists are major buyers of luxury goods when they travel to Europe, but the coronavirus crisis has brought most international tourism to a halt.

Richemont has allied itself with China's giant online retailer Alibaba to reinforce its position.

Overall, Richemont's sales came in at just short of 2.0 billion Euros ($2.3 billion) during the April-June period, which is the company's first quarter.

The group said all of its distribution centres and most stores had reopened except for those in the Americas and those located in airports.

Richemont's shares fell 5.3 percent in morning trading, while Switzerland's main share index was down 1.0 percent overall.

Related Topics

Europe China Company Switzerland All From Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

After Successful Implementation in Lahore, Online ..

6 minutes ago

Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for Online buyin ..

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI govt over damage to ..

19 minutes ago

Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials

4 minutes ago

PCJCCI Suggests Digital Market for buying and sell ..

4 minutes ago

11th tranche of PPes dispatched to Balochistan: ND ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.