Virus Continues To Claim Many Lives In Brazil, Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:23 PM

Virus continues to claim many lives in Brazil, Mexico

The novel coronavirus claimed 703 more lives in Brazil and 705 in Mexico over the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES / ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus claimed 703 more lives in Brazil and 705 in Mexico over the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil -- the second-hardest hit by the virus worldwide -- rose to 101,752, while the tally of cases surged to over 3.

05 million, including more than 22,000 infections over the past day, according to Health Ministry data.

The total number of recoveries in the Latin American country has exceeded 2.16 million.

Sao Paulo, the country's vibrant financial center with a population of approximately 46 million, stands out as the most affected region of Brazil with 628,415 infections and 25,151 virus-related fatalities.

With a population of over 211 million, Brazil is seen as the epicenter of pandemic in Latin America.

